Robert L. Steinhart
Entered eternal life on August 25, 2020. Age 91. He was born to Earl and Theresa (nee Mertzweiler) Steinhart on November 18, 1928. Loving husband of the late Norma (nee Thoma), married November 12, 1955 enjoying 46 years together.

He was a devoted father to Lynn (Mark) Curran and Gary, and dearest PopPops to grandchildren Megan (Joe) Roszak, Matthew and Mallory (fiancé, Alex) and great grandchildren Riley, Macie, Holden and Callen Curran and JJ, Nolan and Connor Roszak. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, from 4-6:45pm. Prayer service and eulogy at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 5, at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave. at 11am. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
