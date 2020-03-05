Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
3009 Bay Settlement Road
Resources
Robert L. Wille, a 1965 Brookfield Central graduate and 2015 Hall of Fame inductee passed away at the age of 72 on 2/26/20. Bob was a standout athlete and earned a basketball scholarship to Regis College in Denver, CO where he graduated in 1969. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart Mary Leonard. He returned home to WI where he worked for Ryerson Steel for 30 years before starting his own business, Wille Materials Solutions. Service to be held on 3/16/20 in Green Bay, WI at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Details are available at malcorefuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
