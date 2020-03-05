|
Robert L. Wille
Robert L. Wille, a 1965 Brookfield Central graduate and 2015 Hall of Fame inductee passed away at the age of 72 on 2/26/20. Bob was a standout athlete and earned a basketball scholarship to Regis College in Denver, CO where he graduated in 1969. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart Mary Leonard. He returned home to WI where he worked for Ryerson Steel for 30 years before starting his own business, Wille Materials Solutions. Service to be held on 3/16/20 in Green Bay, WI at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Details are available at malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020