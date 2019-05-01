|
Yunk, Robert L. Of Cedarburg, April 28, 2019 age 88 yrs. Beloved husband of Evoyne (Nee Griese). Loving father of Mark, Pam Springer and Holly (Timothy) Powers. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his two sons: Scott and Michael. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 - 12 Noon at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church Calvary Campus 110 Division St. Thiensville, WI. Interment Riverview Cemetery in Kewaunee, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 - 11:45 AM. Memorials to Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019