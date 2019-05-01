Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Yunk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Yunk

Notice Condolences Flowers

Robert L. Yunk Notice
Yunk, Robert L. Of Cedarburg, April 28, 2019 age 88 yrs. Beloved husband of Evoyne (Nee Griese). Loving father of Mark, Pam Springer and Holly (Timothy) Powers. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his two sons: Scott and Michael. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 - 12 Noon at Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church Calvary Campus 110 Division St. Thiensville, WI. Interment Riverview Cemetery in Kewaunee, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:30 - 11:45 AM. Memorials to Christ Alone Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now