|
|
Bolton, Robert Lee Robert Lee Bolton, age 97, of Helenville, passed away Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at his home. Robert was born July 18, 1922 in Phillips, WI, the son of John and Amelia (Zacharius-Metzig) Bolton. Robert had a strong work ethic and held down various jobs from an early age. He developed practical skills and worked in different trades until 1942, when he was inducted into the United States Army. Robert honorably served his country in WW II, courageously earning two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, as well as an Oak Leaf Cluster in the Pacific Theatre. Upon his return from service, Robert began dating his first wife, Mary (Kurtz). They were married on February 9, 1946. Together they had six children. Robert and Mary were married for 52 years; Mary passed away October 23, 1998. To support his family, Robert continued to work hard to improve himself. He purchased an Excavating and Septic business in 1973. In order to install septic systems, sewers, and water lines, Robert returned to school and earned his Master's Plumber Restricted License. Later in his career he owned a sawmill business with his brother, John. In his later years, in his spare time, Robert dedicated himself to knitting hats which he gave to veterans. He knitted and distributed over 2000 hats. Hat number 1000 was graciously accepted and worn by none other than Country Western Star Charlie Daniels. Robert was introduced to Betty Guendert by a close friend. On Opening Day of Deer Season, November 20 1999 Robert got a four-legged deer (eight-point buck) in the morning, and in the afternoon a two-legged dear (Betty) when they were married and lived happily together. Robert is survived by his wife, Betty; four children: Sandy Schnabl, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, Patrick (Marji) of Sullivan, Carol Bolton, of Appleton, Susan (Timothy) McGuire, of Rome; four step-children: Cynthia Guendert, Daniel (Sharon) Guendert, Randall Guendert, Jodee (Dan) Stahmer; his brother: Harold (Ellen) Bolton, of New Berlin; and his sister: Kathryn Isacson, of Bloomington, IN; as well as 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 1 step-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; two sons: Michael and Daniel; his brothers: John and David; and his sister: Marion. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at 6 pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service. Masonic Rites to be performed. Burial will be held in the near future at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the following charities would be appreciated: Arbor Day Foundation ; Rainbow Hospice ; or a Veteran's .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019