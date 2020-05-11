Robert Lee Jackson
Robert Lee Jackson, Jr.

Bob passed away on May 10, 2020 at age 84. Loving husband of Judy (nee Hertel). Beloved father of Buffy (Paul) Stephan, Jennifer Jackson (Tony Saba), Jimbo (Cindy) Jackson, Howie (Peggy) Mayer and Mark (Sherri) Mayer. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Steve Jackson. Further survived by additional family, many friends and colleagues.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date ensure the health and safety of all that attend.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
