Robert Lee Jackson Jr.
Bob passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side due to complications from Parkinson's and Cancer on May 10, 2020 at age 84. Loving husband of Judy (nee Hertel). Beloved father of Buffy Stephan (Paul), Jennifer Jackson (Tony Saba), Jimbo Jackson (Cindy), Howie Mayer (Peggy) and Mark Mayer (Sherri). Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Steve Jackson. Several brother in laws and sister in laws as well as many dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Arvilla "Peg" (Benson) Jackson and Robert L. "Jack" Jackson; his sisters Carol Hook and Mary Jackson and his ex-wife Sunny Jackson.
Bob grew up in Grinell Iowa and received his Undergraduate degree from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated with his Law degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison and practiced law in the Milwaukee area for over 50 years. In addition to practicing law Bob had political aspirations and was elected to the State Assembly in 1968. He was re-elected for a second assembly term in 1970. In 1972 he was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. Bob served as a County Supervisor for 24 years; his last two terms serving as the Chairman of the Board. His political career highlights included: the development of Noyes Park, Creating the Work Relief Program, negotiating the lease and eventual sale of Doyne Hospital, helped lead the development of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center for many years, as well as, being a strong proponent of welfare reform and supporting sound fiscal policies. After 24 years on the County Board he proudly served his community as a Milwaukee County Court Commissioner.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite place on earth was on a boat in northern Wisconsin on Lac Courte Oreilles. Bob had a passion for sports and enjoyed tailgating at Packer games as well as cheering on the Badgers, Brewers and Bucks. In addition to professional sports he could often be found in the stands cheering at his grandchildren's baseball, soccer and football games; as well as attending their theatrical or musical productions. Bob and his wife Judy enjoyed travelling, whether it was up on the lake in Hayward, down south in Florida, across the border to Puerto Vallarta, or out west in California; there are many fond memories and fun stories with family and friends to be shared.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Mark Lodes for his many years of medical care and friendship. They would also like to thank the caregiving team at Senior Helpers; with special thanks to: Ellen, Amanda, Tina and Barbara who cared for and loved Bob like a father.
Celebration of Life at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00-2:45PM. Memorial service at 3:00PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can made to the Parkinson's Association, the American Cancer Society
or your local Humane Society. Bob had a special place in his heart for his three beagles.
Bob enjoyed life to its fullest and made the best of each day he had. May his soul rest in peace until we meet again.