Robert Lee Moon
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 82. Devoted husband of Patricia (nee Sonnenberg) for almost 61 years. Beloved brother of Dorie (Dennis Sr.) Georg, Ann (Wayne) Dahlquist and John Apollo Jr. Further survived by his fur babies Trooper and Tootsie, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Diane Beecher.
Ron served several terms as President of Carpenters District Council Union #2337 and was Usher Coordinator for Zion U.C.C.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.
You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020