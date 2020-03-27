|
Robert Leon (Bob) Lagerman
Pewaukee - Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at the age of 91. Greatest Father to Robert R. Lagerman and Richard (Brigid) Lagerman. Dearest Grandpa to Laurie (Chaz) Corbett, Amy (Jesse) Joers, Kelsey Lagerman and Robert J. Lagerman. Great-Grandpa to Nick, Samantha, and Clay Robert Joers. Loyal friend to former wife, Audrey DeMunck. Dear uncle to Gayle Lagerman. Preceded in death by his brother, Albert Lagerman. A special thank you to dear family friend, Barbara Abler for her support, especially during Bob's last months.
Bob was a lifelong educator, athlete, and coach; Collegiate All American gymnast, Hall of Fame Athlete for UW-Lacrosse, and Hall of Fame Coach for Brookfield East. Bob also set many Midwest hill records for ski jumping in the 1950's. Bob taught physical education and coached gymnastics at both the college level (Marquette University) as well as the high school level (Brookfield East). Bob was proud to have coached the Brookfield East Boy's Gymnastics team to a Wisconsin State Championship in 1986.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting with his family and many friends. He was a lifelong Harley Davidson enthusiast and motorcycle daredevil. His welcoming smile greeted all who visited him at his Pewaukee Lake home. His zest for life, hearty laugh, and kind heart will be missed by all.
A private burial was held. Future plans for a celebration of Bob's life are yet to be determined. Memorials in Bob's name to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020