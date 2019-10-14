|
|
Dr. Robert LeRoy Coon
- - Dr.Robert LeRoy Coon, 81, of Delafield, died October 11, 2019, at AngelsGraceHospice in Oconomowoc. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Davis Corners UnitedMethodist Church. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. He worked in medical research for over 25years as faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin and with the VA MedicalCenter in Milwaukee. Roseberry's Funeral Home www.roseberrys.com 608-339-3551
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019