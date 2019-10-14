Services
Roseberry's Funeral Home & Crematory
512 Main St
Friendship, WI 53934
(608) 339-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert LeRoy Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert LeRoy Coon Notice
Dr. Robert LeRoy Coon

- - Dr.Robert LeRoy Coon, 81, of Delafield, died October 11, 2019, at AngelsGraceHospice in Oconomowoc. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Davis Corners UnitedMethodist Church. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. He worked in medical research for over 25years as faculty at the Medical College of Wisconsin and with the VA MedicalCenter in Milwaukee. Roseberry's Funeral Home www.roseberrys.com 608-339-3551



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline