Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. MARY'S PARISH
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
ST. MARY'S PARISH
Hales Corners, WI
View Map
Robert Libesch Notice
Libesch, Robert Age 94, passed away May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn. Loving father of Susan Gordon, the late Barbara Libesch, Paul Libesch, Jane Storck, Marybeth (Ron) Steffens, Greg (Michelle) Libesch and Kadie (John) Tapp. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 9:45 AM until 11 AM at ST. MARY'S PARISH in Hales Corners. Funeral Mass to follow. For complete notice visit funeral home website.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
