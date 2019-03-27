Resources
Robert Louis Schwigel

Robert Louis Schwigel Notice
Schwigel, Robert Louis peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord and entered eternal life on March 22, 2019. He passed surrounded by loving family at the age of 82. He is reunited in Glory with his beloved wife, Alice L. Schwigel and son Robert L. Schwigel Jr. Loving father of Cynthia (Pete) Kunzman, Philip Schwigel, Karren (Dave) Kraemer, Susan Dietz, David (Jackie) Schwigel, Jeffery (Lisa) Schwigel, Ronald & (Holly) Schwigel, Melinda Schwigel, Gary Schwigel. Proud grandpa of 19 grandchildren and 35 Great Grandchildren. The Proud Great Grandpa of 35 Great Grandchildren. Robert was further survived by many other relatives and friends. Robert was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a special communications expert and code interpreter. Robert was a Journeymen Tool & Die Maker and spent 30-years in the trade. Family and friends are invited to a (Life Celebration) for Robert on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 12:00PM at Homestead Hollow Park N120W19809 Freistadt Rd, Germantown, WI. A private burial service with Military Honors to be held Sunday June 23, 2019 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
