Robert Lowell Maile
Wauwatosa - October 16, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Marquardt). Dear father of Pamela Hardesty and Jill (Dr. James) Freese. Grandfather of Joshua (Tina) Hardesty, Rachel (Tom) Underwood, Timothy (Samantha) Freese and Lynn (Jay) Gitlewski. Great grandfather of Hannah Raye and Maile Hardesty; Tobiah, Osana, Elowyn and Phoenix Freese; Grace and Emma Gitlewski. Brother of the late George, Jr. (the late Pauline) Maile, and Mona (the late Russell) Freed. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Memorial service Tuesday, October 20, 1:00 P.M., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2862 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee. Due to Covid restrictions, family will not greet before or after the service. Masks and social distancing required. Service will be streamed: https://www.mtcalvary-mke.org/custpage.cfm?frm=219949&sec_id=219949
Memorials to Mt. Calvary Foundation are appreciated.
Robert was the owner of Maile Pharmacy and chief pharmacist at the Lutheran Home, Luther Haven, and New Castle Place. He served as chairman of the State Board of Pharmacy and Pharmacy Examining Board, and was honorary president of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. He was a member of the American College of Apothecaries, The American Board of Diplomates in Pharmacy, Wisconsin Pharmacists Association, from which he was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia Award, and The American Cancer Society
. He served his church as president of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a member of its Foundation. Robert faithfully served his country as a veteran of the Korean War.