1/
Robert Lowell Maile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lowell Maile

Wauwatosa - October 16, 2020, age 91. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Marquardt). Dear father of Pamela Hardesty and Jill (Dr. James) Freese. Grandfather of Joshua (Tina) Hardesty, Rachel (Tom) Underwood, Timothy (Samantha) Freese and Lynn (Jay) Gitlewski. Great grandfather of Hannah Raye and Maile Hardesty; Tobiah, Osana, Elowyn and Phoenix Freese; Grace and Emma Gitlewski. Brother of the late George, Jr. (the late Pauline) Maile, and Mona (the late Russell) Freed. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Memorial service Tuesday, October 20, 1:00 P.M., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 2862 N. 53rd St., Milwaukee. Due to Covid restrictions, family will not greet before or after the service. Masks and social distancing required. Service will be streamed: https://www.mtcalvary-mke.org/custpage.cfm?frm=219949&sec_id=219949

Memorials to Mt. Calvary Foundation are appreciated.

Robert was the owner of Maile Pharmacy and chief pharmacist at the Lutheran Home, Luther Haven, and New Castle Place. He served as chairman of the State Board of Pharmacy and Pharmacy Examining Board, and was honorary president of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. He was a member of the American College of Apothecaries, The American Board of Diplomates in Pharmacy, Wisconsin Pharmacists Association, from which he was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia Award, and The American Cancer Society. He served his church as president of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and a member of its Foundation. Robert faithfully served his country as a veteran of the Korean War.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved