Robert M. Fleischman Notice
Robert M. Fleischman

Waukesha - Age 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11,2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21 at Saint James Catholic Church 7219 S. 27th St, Franklin,WI. Visitation will be 9-11:00 am, Mass will follow at 11:00 am.

Robert loved the outdoors and was a skilled hunter and fisherman. He loved his garden and was an undefeated cribbage player. He became an incredible quilter later in life, and shared his work with family and friends. He was a loved father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was honest, compassionate and free spirited; and touched everyone's heart in a special way.

Robert is survived by his former wife Debbie Ingebrightson and their children: Richard, Shane (Jacqi), Jodi, Benjamin (Kelly), along with his grandchildren Alanah, Clay, Jimi, Ali, Cameron, Trey, Riley, Solenne, Tristan, Jared and Chloe; His siblings Charles (Carolyn), Patricia (Nicholas) Wanta, Susan (Anthony) Donarski, Daniel (Debbie), Joseph (Susan), and Ruthann (Scott) Meyers; his many nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Saint Vincent de Paul.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
