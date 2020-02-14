|
Robert M. Fleischman
Waukesha - Age 68, passed peacefully with his children by his side, on Tuesday, February 11,2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21 at Saint James Catholic Church 7219 S. 27th St, Franklin,WI. Visitation will be 9-11:00 am, Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Interment Monday, February 24th, at 11:00 AM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, please meet at cemetery office.
Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his garden, his baking and an occasional game of cribbage. He became an incredible quilter later in life, and shared his work with family and friends. He was a loved father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those of you who knew him well, all have a story to tell. He was honest, compassionate and free spirited; and touched everyone's heart in a special way.
Robert is survived by his former wife Debbie Ingebrightson and their children: Richard, Shane (Jacqi), Jodi, Benjamin (Kelly), along with his grandchildren Alanah, Clay, Jimi, Ali, Cameron, Trey, Riley, Solenne, Tristan, Jared and Chloe; His siblings Charles (Carolyn), Patricia (Nicholas) Wanta, Susan (Anthony) Donarski, Daniel (Debbie), Joseph (Susan), and Ruthann (Scott) Meyers; his many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, please make your contributions to Milwaukee Rescue Mission or Saint Vincent de Paul.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020