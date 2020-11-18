1/1
Robert M. "Bob" Heiden DDS
1941 - 2020
Robert "Bob" M. Heiden, DDS

Thiensville - Robert "Bob" Heiden was called to his heavenly home on November 15, 2020. Born to Mason and Lorraine on February 3, 1941, Bob was a graduate of Whitefish Bay High School and Valparaiso University where he met the love of his life - Carla (nee Stanius). He graduated from Marquette Dental School in 1966 and maintained his practice in downtown Milwaukee, retiring in 2006.

An avid sportsman, his love of the outdoors started at an early age when visiting his grandparents at Puckaway Lake. It continued with frequent hunting and fishing trips to Horicon Marsh, Bayfield County, Spring Hill Farm in Prairie du Chien and destinations out west. He was at his happiest when communing with nature with his late brother Bill, and any mention of outdoor adventures would bring a spark to his eyes.

A hero to his children and a mentor to many, he was seen as a leader within his profession and in his community. He held various leadership positions with the Greater Milwaukee Dental Association, The Dental Forum, Milwaukee Optimist Club, The Martin Club, Ducks Unlimited and the Heiliger Huegel Ski Club. His Faith kept him grounded and he was an active leader within his church - Trinity Lutheran Church of Freistadt - where he forged relationships that lasted all his life.

He is survived by his wife Carla, children Teri (Scot) Biernat, Todd and Rick (Jamie), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, his sister-in-law Gabrielle Heiden, and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information please see funeral home website.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
