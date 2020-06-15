Robert M. "Robby" Kriskovic
Robert M. "Robby" Kriskovic

- Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 37. Loving son of Claudia (nee Bergmann) and the late William. Devoted brother and best friend of William II. Cherished father of his four-legged buddy Beans. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life for Robby will take place at the Milwaukee Brat House at a later date.

"GO BLUE"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

