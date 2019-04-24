|
Krubsack, Robert M. Passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday at the age of 88 after his courageous battle with cancer. Reunited with his parents Walter and Caroline, son Alan, brothers Walter and Paul. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marcella, sister Ruth, son Leonard (Lynn), daughter Linda (John), grandchildren Tyler, Hannah, Alex, and Ross. Robert was a graduate of Lutheran High and UW-Milwaukee. He retired after 35 years as an electrical engineer at Wisconsin Electric. Bob spent his retirement as a passionate volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, Elmbrook Hospital, Lindenwood Farms, and Brookfield Lutheran Church. Visitation at BROOKFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 18500 Burleigh Rd., on Monday, April 29 from 9:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. If desired, memorials to Habitat for Humanity, BLC Peace Scrappers, or the church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019