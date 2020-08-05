Robert "Bob" M. Monroe
of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Thurs. July 30, 2020, age 78.
Devoted husband of 50 yrs to Mary (nee Kaye). Beloved father of Matt (Claudia) Monroe and Monica (Marc) Cadieux. Proud "Papa" of Luc, Maddie, Ryan, Ryan and Aidan. Loving brother of Betty Marsh, Larry and Tom. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marcella (nee McAleavy), and siblings Rev. Clement CSsR, Mary Sullivan, Rev. Edward CSsR, John, Charles and Donald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A MASS CELEBRATING BOB'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON SAT. SEPT. 12, 2020 AT ST. FRANCIS BORGIA CHURCH-NORTH, 1375 COVERED BRIDGE RD, CEDARBURG, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sat. at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass.
Bob was a teacher, guidance counselor and coached athletics in the Germantown and Menomonee Falls School Districts for over 30 years. A special thank you to Sam and Laurie of the Grafton Aurora ICU for their dedicated and compassionate care provided to our father. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association, National Kidney Foundation
or St. Francis Borgia Church, are appreciated.