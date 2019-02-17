Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Robert M. Peksa

Robert M. Peksa Notice
Peksa, Robert M. Born to eternal life February 13, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Husband of Marianne Peksa (nee Keske) for 57 years. Loving father of Carrie (William) Jurgens, Julie (Timothy) Jackson, and Natalie Peksa. Proud grandpa of Aiden, Hana, Rowan, and Emmett. Dear brother of Alan (Irene) Peksa. Preceded in death by his siblings; Bernadine and Donald. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 18, at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 3635 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. St Francis. Visitation on Monday from 9:00AM - 10:45AM at the church. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Ann Center. 2801 E. Morgan Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53207
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
