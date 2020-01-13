|
|
Robert M. "Bob" Pezall
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Fairbanks). Loving dad of Dustin (Melanie), Kristin and Bobby (Danielle). Dear grandpa of Sullivan, Emerson, Milee, Owen and Austyn. Brother of Gary (Traci) and Kathy (Vesa). Brother in law of Kristine (the late George), Barbara (Terry), Susan (Dale) and Fred (Bonnie). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, father in law and mother in law.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday January 17th at the FUNERAL HOME from 2-4PM with a Memorial Service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials to the family appreciated. Bob retired from GM after 32 years. He loved going up north, tinkering on small engines in his garage and spending Friday nights with the "boys club." He was an awesome neighbor and friend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020