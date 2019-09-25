|
Robert M. Pierzchalski
Bob passed in peace Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 96. Preceded in death by his wife Lucille. Loving father of Larry (Kathy) and Jerry (Jean) Pierzchalski. Further blessed with grandchildren Nick, Kristin, Amy, Chris, Heather, and Rebecca and several great-grandchildren. Bob served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Staff Sergeant. After 40+ years, Bob retired from the Milwaukee Railroad. Bob and Lucille enjoyed their retirement years on White Sand Lake in Northern WI. Although Bob will be sadly missed, the family is comforted knowing he had a long and full life and will be once again under Lucille's close scrutiny. Visitation will be held 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM, Friday September 27th at St. Rita's Catholic Church (2318 S. 61st St.). A Mass will follow. A burial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, September 28th at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 W. Nash St.). Memorial donations may be made to St. Rita's Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019