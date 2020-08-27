1/
Robert M. Pizur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Pizur

Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth (nee Malaska). Beloved Father of Eugene Lehmann, Ralph (Deborrah) Lehmann and the late Linda (Lehmann) Stowell. Grandfather of Sarah (Jason) Litzenberger, Mary (Mark) Starczynski and Amanda (Nicholas) Costello. Great-grandfather of Natalia Costello and Alexander Starczynski.Surrogate father of Mark and Joann Rose. Beloved brother of Clementine Hoagland, Ben (Vickie) Pizur and the late Mary Ropiky, Pauline Dzwinzl, Elizabeth Anderson, Charles, George, Cyril and Rose Grochowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

At Robert's request there will be a private service held.

Robert retired from Ladish Drop Forge after 40+ years. He was a medic in the Korean War, member of VFW Post 9378, an avid woodworker at home and Wilson Park Senior Center. His cherished handiwork adorns St. Paul's Catholic Parish and the homes of many family and friends. He and Ruth loved to take day trips all over Wisconsin, especially to visit their Amish friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Melanoma /Lymphoma Cancer Society in Robert's name are appreciated






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes Bay View Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved