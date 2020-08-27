Robert M. Pizur
Born to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth (nee Malaska). Beloved Father of Eugene Lehmann, Ralph (Deborrah) Lehmann and the late Linda (Lehmann) Stowell. Grandfather of Sarah (Jason) Litzenberger, Mary (Mark) Starczynski and Amanda (Nicholas) Costello. Great-grandfather of Natalia Costello and Alexander Starczynski.Surrogate father of Mark and Joann Rose. Beloved brother of Clementine Hoagland, Ben (Vickie) Pizur and the late Mary Ropiky, Pauline Dzwinzl, Elizabeth Anderson, Charles, George, Cyril and Rose Grochowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
At Robert's request there will be a private service held.
Robert retired from Ladish Drop Forge after 40+ years. He was a medic in the Korean War, member of VFW Post 9378, an avid woodworker at home and Wilson Park Senior Center. His cherished handiwork adorns St. Paul's Catholic Parish and the homes of many family and friends. He and Ruth loved to take day trips all over Wisconsin, especially to visit their Amish friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Melanoma /Lymphoma Cancer Society
in Robert's name are appreciated