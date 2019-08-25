|
Savrnoch, Robert M. Passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born June 7, 1933 in Cudahy, Wisconsin. After high school he served in the Army, deployed to the Korean War as an Intelligence Officer stationed in Tokyo. Robert attended Marquette University for his undergrad studies and received his MBA from Northern Illinois University. Married in 1958 to his life-long partner, Virginia, together they raised three boys who they packed up and relocated to Delafield in 1968, a move Robert often said was the best decision of his life. He became an active member of the community of Delafield serving as Mayor in 1988. Leading up to and following his political seat, Robert was a member of the Delafield-Summit Lions Club, Commander of the Delafield American Legion Post 196, Board President of St. Camilla's AIDS Ministry and many other community service organizations. He was awarded Man of the Year by the Delafield Chamber of Commerce in 1983. Long-time employee of Kettle Moraine High School and retired as the Purchasing Director of Marquette University. Always quick with a smile, Robert loved engaging with people. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a faithful friend and proud member of the Delafield community. Survived by his wife, Virginia, son John (Catherine Remak), grandchildren Joshua and Samantha, sisters-in-law Sally Momberg, Marie (James) Ford and Catherine (David) Heydak; brothers-in-law John (Sandy) Schantzen and Allen Schantzen and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sons Gregory and Gary, sister Marilyn and parents Peter and Margaret. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 19th at the Delafield American Legion Hall from 1pm-3pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks, for those inclined, to donate to their favorite charity.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019