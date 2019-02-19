|
Schmidt, Robert "Bob" M. Robert "Bob" M. Schmidt, age 86, died peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Gloria; daughter Susan of Alexandria, VA; son Eric (Angela) of Sun Prairie, WI; three grandchildren Katherine, Zachary, and Adam; and brother Leroy (Joan) of Menomonee Falls, WI. Bob served the State of Wisconsin for over 30 years in the Unemployment Compensation Division and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed golf, fishing, bridge, and occasionally bowling. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in his name are welcome to donate to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711, which provided compassionate care for Bob's final days, or a local American Legion. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie, WI 53590 608-837-9054 Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019