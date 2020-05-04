Robert M. Schrimpf



Menomonee Falls - Robert peacefully entered eternal life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband of 69 years and 3 months to Shirley, who preceded him in death. Loving father of Robert J. (Karen), Mary (Paul Trapp), Karen (Michael) Olinger and Jane (Drew Lichtenstein). Devoted grandpa of Michael, Leigh (Chris), Bobby, Aaron, Ben (Janine) and Jake. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Betty Arnoldussen, Virg Carew and Tootie Carew.



Robert was a proud Navy veteran who served during WWII.



He was a quiet man of faith who loved watching sports, fishing, and playing golf. He especially loved spending time with his family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Vista Pointe Assisted Living. A special thank you to Allie, Kayla, Shannon and Sue for their kind and compassionate care of Robert.



Private entombment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Appleton, WI. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store