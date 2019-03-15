|
Stoffel, Robert M. 94, of West Bend, found eternal peace on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1924 in Allenton, WI to Roman and Marie (nee Mechenich) Stoffel. He attended St. Lawrence Seminary HS, St. Francis Seminary for 4 years and earned a BA in 1945 from the Milwaukee Business Institute. Robert served in the U.S. Army from August of 1945 until his honorable discharge in November of 1946. He married his love, Marion J. Aebli, on September 9, 1950 at St. Catherine's Parish in Milwaukee. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Peter Parish in Slinger and a past member of Wisconsin Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officers Association for 17 years. Robert is survived by his son, Fr. Richard; sister, LaVerne Horst of Rubicon; brother, Mathias (Teresa) Stoffel of West Bend, sisters-in-law, Donna Stoffel of Cedarburg, Shirley Stoffel of West Bend and Lorraine Aebli of San Antonio, TX. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marion, his brothers Ralph and Roman, his father and mother-in-law August and Anna Aebli, nieces Anne Wickland, Sally Neja, Cheryl Stoffel and Jean Aebli, niece-in-law, Donna Weidman, his nephew Patrick Aebli, brothers and sisters-in-law William Horst, Eugene (Wilmette) Weidman, Anthony (Kay) Monfrey, Vernon (Louise) Aebli, and his brother-in-law Warren "Pat" Aebli. A first visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4:00PM until a Vigil Service at 7:00PM at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). A second visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4:00PM until 5:45PM at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6:00PM on Monday, March 18, at St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding and Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will offer final commendation; Military Honors to follow Mass. Entombment will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30AM at Holy Cross Cemetery (7301 West Nash St. Milwaukee, WI 53216). In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter Catholic Church Renovation Debt Retirement (208 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086). As special thank you to Dr. Gary Herdrich, Dr. Colin Mooney, the staffs of The Kramer Cancer Center and West Bend Health Care Center, the volunteer visitors from St. Peter and St. Francis Cabrini Parishes, the nurses of Cedar Hospice and the staff of Cedar Bay West for their loving care of my father over the past years. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019