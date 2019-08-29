|
Vidal, Robert M. "Bob" Reunited with his beloved wife Darlene (nee Melichar) on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at the age of 83. Proud father of Robert Jr. Vidal, Terri Jurewicz, Lori Vidal, Rodney Vidal and the late Kirt Vidal. Dear Papa of Sonia (Abraham), Adam (Cara), Ben, Jacob (Diana), Michael and Andrea. Great Papa of Mariya, Alivya, Dominic, Isiah, Ella, Breonna, Isabella, Mia, Luna and Nora. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many loved ones. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31st at the FUNERAL HOME from 11AM-2PM with a Funeral Service at 2PM. Private family interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Bob was a welder and Union Steward at Babcock and Wilcox for many years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and taking care of others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019