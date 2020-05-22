Robert "Butch" Maddox
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Butch" Maddox

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on March 11, 1947. He was the adopted son of the late Robert and Dolores Maddox.

Butch leaves behind his children: Jerry (Kim) Maddox, Tamela Maddox, Carin Maddox and Eric Maddox all of Milwaukee, WI. Caring grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Dennis (Susie) Maddox of Mukwonago, WI. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.

Butch was a well liked and fast friend to anyone that met him. He was best known for his many adventures in life as a bar owner, bartender, dedicated patron and seen walking his neighborhood rain or shine. His personality was as big as his stature and will be missed by many.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, private arrangements have been made by the family for a celebration of life to be held at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved