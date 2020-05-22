Robert "Butch" MaddoxMilwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on March 11, 1947. He was the adopted son of the late Robert and Dolores Maddox.Butch leaves behind his children: Jerry (Kim) Maddox, Tamela Maddox, Carin Maddox and Eric Maddox all of Milwaukee, WI. Caring grandpa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Dennis (Susie) Maddox of Mukwonago, WI. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.Butch was a well liked and fast friend to anyone that met him. He was best known for his many adventures in life as a bar owner, bartender, dedicated patron and seen walking his neighborhood rain or shine. His personality was as big as his stature and will be missed by many.Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, private arrangements have been made by the family for a celebration of life to be held at a future date.