|
|
Robert Miles Schmidt M.D.
Bay Side - Passed away April 10, 2020 at the age of 82 years. His parents were Albert C. and Margaret M. Schmidt. A brother, Butch, preceded him in death in 1986. Sally, his loving wife, passed on in July of 2017. He is survived by two sons, Andrew (Sara Katt) who resides in Colorado, and William (Jessica Costa) who lives in Los Angeles. Further survivors are his grandchildren Audrey, Ryan, Carter, Dylan and Emily. Close friends through the years were his sister-in-law, the late Mary Schmidt, and her children Mark Schmidt and Ruth Brook.
Dr. Schmidt attended Country Day School in Milwaukee, graduating from Yale University in 1960, and Cornell University Medical School (NYC) in 1964. His surgical training occurred at University Hospitals (Case-Western Reserve) in Cleveland, where he finished in 1972. From that time until his retirement in 2004, he was associated with the Milwaukee Medical Clinic, practicing at Columbia, St. Michael, and St. Mary's Ozaukee Hospitals. Aside from serving on the Board of Directors of the Clinic, he chaired committees for Blue Cross - Blue Shield of Wisconsin, and directed the Surgical Review Committees at both Columbia and St. Michael Hospitals for many years. While in medical school and surgical training, his research endeavors resulted in seven published articles in medical journals, and additional comments were printed in the Letters Sections of the New England Journal of Medicine (euthanasia) and the New York Times (boutique doctors). He was Board Certified in Surgery, a member of the American College of Surgeons, and held an appointment of Assistant Clinical Professor in Surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Through the years, Bob periodically utilized his surgical skills at home, suturing his son, neighborhood kids, and even his dog on the kitchen table.
Bob served on the YMCA Camping Services Board for many years. He was active as a youth hockey coach and participated in (not so competitive) Old Men's Hockey until he was fifty years of age. He was a sports enthusiast, particularly enjoying tennis, skiing, ice skating and golf through the years. He was an active member of Tripoli Country Club for over 35 years and had many friends there. He also enjoyed traveling with Sally and visited five continents. Being a member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee allowed him to stay in touch with what was going on outside of medicine. Memorable family events for him were trips Up North in the summer, ventures Out West on ski vacations, and family camping. His more enjoyable activities included the creativity of table and cabinet making, and the relaxation of riding his lawnmower. He often said, "The advantage of working with wood is that you could always start over again." And he did, on occasion.
A Memorial Service will be planned for the future and a notice will be forthcoming.
Gifts in memory of Bob may be made to the Evans Scholar Foundation (college scholarships for caddies), One Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029 or to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020