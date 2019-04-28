|
Sodemann, Robert Nicholas Called Home on Friday April 19, 2019 age 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Schreiber) for 67 years. Dear father of Robert (Patricia), Thomas (Ronda), Susan (Peter) Monfre, and William (Kay) Sodemann. Loving grandfather of Steven, Angela, Jonathan, Heather (Frost), Heidi, David, Katelyn (Matthew), Peter (Becky), Daniel (Anne), Andrew (Luna), Lindsey (fiance Bryan), Amanda, Jami, Sarah (David), Emily (Kyle), Ruth, Rebecca, and Leah. Great grandfather of Evan, Hailey, Storey and Solenn. Brother of the late Violet Manhardt and the late George Sodemann. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent his civilian career working as an engineer and consultant for Wisconsin Bell. He and his beloved wife, Betty, enjoyed spending time at their lake cottage in Cascade, WI. Visitation will take place on Monday May 6, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Road from 4pm until the time of service at 6pm. Private family burial will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. If so desired memorials to Hales Corners Lutheran Church Foundation for the Betty J. Sodemann Tuition Assistance Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019