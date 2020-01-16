Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Robert "Bob" Nitz

Robert "Bob" Nitz Notice
Robert Nitz "Bob"

Brookfield - of Brookfield. January 15, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Stibor). Loving father of Jim (Wendee), Chuck (Ingrid) and Tom (Kara) Nitz. Proud grandpa of Jeff (Kaitlyn), Beth (Travis) Wright, Tony( Emma), Eric , Casey, Kevin, Spencer and Dayton. Great-grandpa of Tillee Mae and Jackson. Beloved brother of Jack (Marian) Nitz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, January 25 at Harder Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Bob was owner of Nitz Hardware in Brookfield and was a proud Marine. If desired, memorials to Unity Lutheran Church Christ the King Campus, appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
