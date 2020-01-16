|
Robert Nitz "Bob"
Brookfield - of Brookfield. January 15, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Janet (nee Stibor). Loving father of Jim (Wendee), Chuck (Ingrid) and Tom (Kara) Nitz. Proud grandpa of Jeff (Kaitlyn), Beth (Travis) Wright, Tony( Emma), Eric , Casey, Kevin, Spencer and Dayton. Great-grandpa of Tillee Mae and Jackson. Beloved brother of Jack (Marian) Nitz. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 25 at Harder Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Bob was owner of Nitz Hardware in Brookfield and was a proud Marine. If desired, memorials to Unity Lutheran Church Christ the King Campus, appreciated.
