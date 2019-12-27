Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. "Bob" Meier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert O. "Bob" Meier Notice
Robert O. Meier "Bob"

Thiensville - Entered into Eternal Life on Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Jean Meier for 44 years. Beloved father of Joni Vasos, step-father of Tom (Lisa) Kelepouris. Proud Papa of Tina (Nick) Peiffer and Stephanie Vasos. Cherished great-Papa of Chase, Anna and Luke Peiffer. Dear uncle of John (Kari) Surdyk. Bob is further survived by siblings, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and other siblings. Bob worked as a Banker for many years in the Milwaukee area, First National Bank of Glendale and others. He was a member of Lumen Christi Catholic Parish, Elks Lodge #46 and volunteered at the Saukville Humane Society. A visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 from 12:30PM until the time of the 2:00PM Memorial Service at the Schramka Funeral Home in Thiensville, private inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Bob's name to the Saukville Humane Society would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline