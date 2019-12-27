|
|
Robert O. Meier "Bob"
Thiensville - Entered into Eternal Life on Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Jean Meier for 44 years. Beloved father of Joni Vasos, step-father of Tom (Lisa) Kelepouris. Proud Papa of Tina (Nick) Peiffer and Stephanie Vasos. Cherished great-Papa of Chase, Anna and Luke Peiffer. Dear uncle of John (Kari) Surdyk. Bob is further survived by siblings, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and other siblings. Bob worked as a Banker for many years in the Milwaukee area, First National Bank of Glendale and others. He was a member of Lumen Christi Catholic Parish, Elks Lodge #46 and volunteered at the Saukville Humane Society. A visitation will be held on Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 from 12:30PM until the time of the 2:00PM Memorial Service at the Schramka Funeral Home in Thiensville, private inurnment will follow. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Bob's name to the Saukville Humane Society would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
