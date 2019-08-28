Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
S89 W22970 Maple Ave.
Big Bend, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
S89 W22970 Maple Ave.
Big Bend, WI
Robert O. Peltonen Notice
Peltonen, Robert O. Of Muskego. Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty and the late Susan. Loving brother of Evelyn (Eugene) Baratone, and the late William and the late John Peltonen. Dear brother-in-law of Cathy and Jean Peltonen. Dear stepfather to Christopher (Monica) Zamzow. Special friend of Jane Drollinger. Bob is also loved and will be missed by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, from 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM at CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, S89 W22970 Maple Ave., Big Bend. Funeral service 12:30 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1855958 to 414-301-6422

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
