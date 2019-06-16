Wederath, Robert O. "Bob" Age 93. Passed away on June 7th in the arms of his loving daughter. Beloved husband of 46 years and loving caretaker of (the late) June (nee Richardson). Hero dad to Peggy (Ed) Kaminsky, and Jacky (Tony) Powell. Loving step-dad to (the late) Tom Walters, (the late) Karen Sybert, and Theresa Fritch. Loving grandpa to Steve, Paulette, Misty, Andy, Tom, Don, Summer, Jim, Rob, and Molly. Great-grandfather of 15. US Army veteran of WWII in Europe receiving the Bronze Star for valor, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII. Retired from Ladish Co. after 34 years. He was a licensed pilot who shared the joy of flight in his Cessna with his family and grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 18th at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 10am to 12pm followed by a funeral service at 12pm. He has taken his final flight and the Greatest Generation has lost another but he will be forever remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Honor Flight are appreciated.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019