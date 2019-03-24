|
|
Simonson Sr., Robert Odin Loving husband of the late Doris Pommerening Simonson, and beloved father of Karin Simonson Kopischke, Eric Simonson, Robert Simonson, Jr. and Britta Simonson Callaway, died March 19, 2019. He was 90 and lived in Waukesha. A memorial will be held at 3 pm on March 30, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1750 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Door Kinetic Arts Festival at http://www.doorkinetic.com. Visit www.randledable.com for a detailed obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019