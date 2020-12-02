1/1
Robert "Bob" Olson
Robert "Bob" Olson

Of Milwaukee/Oak Creek entered eternal life peacefully on Nov. 24th, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Bona Olson (nee Frydenlund) and loving father of Evan (Elizabeth) Olson and Korina (Matthew) McGehee. Loving grandfather of Lily, Mason, Faith, Jay, Emma, Elaina, and Eylee. Cherished brother of David (Mary) Olson, Becky (Al) Letterer, Terri Olson and brother-in-law of Valerie Frydenlund and Tara (Dave) Schreck. Wonderful uncle to 10 nieces and nephews and a great friend of many. Bob was born in Minnesota in 1950 to F. Robert "Bob" Olson and Edith "Edie" Olson (nee Anderson) who preceded him in death.

Bob was a man of strong Christian faith who served in various capacities over the years at Trinity Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee. He spent over two decades as an insurance agent with AAA in the Milwaukee area retiring at age 60. Bob was a family man who had a unique ability to connect with others especially through sharing his enthusiasm and knowledge in nature and astronomy. He enjoyed the outdoors and many will recall, camping, hiking, skiing or receiving stargazing lessons from him. Bob will be greatly missed but also remembered for his humor, and his genuine respect and regard for others.

A visitation will be held on December 11th, 2020 from 3-5pm at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 5pm.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org).






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
