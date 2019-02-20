Services
Robert P. "Bob" Belter Notice
Belter, Robert P. "Bob" February 13, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Loving husband of wife Geraldine for 58 years. Caring father of Kristine (Craig) Izydor and special buddy Bella. Proud Papa of Lauren and Cody. Beloved brother of Florian (Jackie), Carl (Dee), Richard (Sue), Kenneth (Judi) and brother-in-law of Richard Grabowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Ronald. Memorial Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave, Milwaukee 53221) followed by the Celebration of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
