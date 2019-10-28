|
|
Robert P. Boyce "Bob"
East Troy - Robert P. Boyce known to most as Bob, to a select few as Rosco, Dad and Grandpa was needed in Heaven on Friday, October 18th, 2019, at the age of 76. Loved and missed by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Rikki. His children; Lisa Marie (Todd) Norgel, Jeffrey S. Boyce, Robert P. "Monks" (Sylvia) Boyce Jr. His grandchildren who Bob lovingly referred to as; Kyrstin (Kyrstin-Annie Marie) Norgel, Alex (Alexander-Todrick) Norgel and Brandon (Brandon Scottie) Boyce. Survived by brother Tom (Dolly) Boyce and many other close relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his younger brother Bill (Jeanne) Boyce. He lived a fulfilling life with love of family, friends, fishing and travel. So, we asked you to come celebrate his life, tell a story or share a memory, and you did. We know that's what Bob would want.
A celebration of Bob's life has already been held.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made in his name to; St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research because "No child should have to deal with Cancer".
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019