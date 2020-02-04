|
Robert P. Hesselgrave Sr.
Found peace on February 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Kathy for 57 years. Loving dad of Tammy (Alan) Resch, Bob (Dawn) Hesselgrave, Dawn (Mark) Fernando and Cindy (Dan) Bertsche. Proud grandpa of 7. Great-grandpa of 8, with one on the way. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020