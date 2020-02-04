Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hesselgrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Hesselgrave Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Hesselgrave Sr. Notice
Robert P. Hesselgrave Sr.

Found peace on February 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Kathy for 57 years. Loving dad of Tammy (Alan) Resch, Bob (Dawn) Hesselgrave, Dawn (Mark) Fernando and Cindy (Dan) Bertsche. Proud grandpa of 7. Great-grandpa of 8, with one on the way. Further survived by brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 1pm until time of service at 3pm.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline