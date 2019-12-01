|
|
Robert P. Kustra, DDS
Franklin - Age 86. Born to Eternal Life on November 22nd. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 3rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 5pm to 7pm followed by a prayer vigil at 7pm. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday December 4th at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, 53129 from 10 am until the time of funeral mass at 11am. Private interment. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019