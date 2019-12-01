Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
t St. Alphonsus Parish,
6060 W Loomis Rd,
Greendale, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Alphonsus Parish,
6060 W Loomis Rd
Greendale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kustra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Kustra Dds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Kustra Dds Notice
Robert P. Kustra, DDS

Franklin - Age 86. Born to Eternal Life on November 22nd. A visitation will be held on Tuesday December 3rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130 from 5pm to 7pm followed by a prayer vigil at 7pm. Additional visitation will take place on Wednesday December 4th at St. Alphonsus Parish, 6060 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, 53129 from 10 am until the time of funeral mass at 11am. Private interment. See www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline