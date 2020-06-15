Robert P. "Pete" Ostrowski
Robert P. "Pete" Ostrowski

Born to Eternal Life on May 19, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving father of Peter (Ginger), Alan (Ana). Loving grandfather of Michael (Tara), Noelle (Corey Evenson), Selina, Martin and great-grandfather of Lillian and Levi Evenson. Preceded in death by his parents Felix (Mary) Ostrowski and Florence (Fred) Burnick. Dear brother of the late Roman and Alta, the late Nestor and Dorene, the late Ambrose and Shirley and the late Juvence. Further survived by goddaughter Nancy Davis, niece Lynn Ross, other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert was a retiree of Allen Bradley after 36 years. Member of UE Local 1111 Retirees Association. Proudly served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. Robert enjoyed traveling with friends. He also socialized with his friends at The Newport and Anna's Tap.

Private services to be held at a later date for family. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Special thank you to Rozga Funeral Home for lifetime service and friendship to the Ostrowski family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 15 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 12, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
