Robert P. "Pete" OstrowskiBorn to Eternal Life on May 19, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving father of Peter (Ginger), Alan (Ana). Loving grandfather of Michael (Tara), Noelle (Corey Evenson), Selina, Martin and great-grandfather of Lillian and Levi Evenson. Preceded in death by his parents Felix (Mary) Ostrowski and Florence (Fred) Burnick. Dear brother of the late Roman and Alta, the late Nestor and Dorene, the late Ambrose and Shirley and the late Juvence. Further survived by goddaughter Nancy Davis, niece Lynn Ross, other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Robert was a retiree of Allen Bradley after 36 years. Member of UE Local 1111 Retirees Association. Proudly served in the Armed Forces of the United States from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. Robert enjoyed traveling with friends. He also socialized with his friends at The Newport and Anna's Tap.Private services to be held at a later date for family. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Special thank you to Rozga Funeral Home for lifetime service and friendship to the Ostrowski family.