Robert P. Wrycza
Waterford - Answered the Lord's calling on Monday, January 13, 2020. Age 83. Beloved husband of Delphine (nee Hintz) Wrycza for 60 years. Loving father of Sandra (Robert) Rose, Wanda (Bill) Emery, Robert Wrycza and Rick (Kim) Wrycza. Proud grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 15. Dear brother of Peter (Delores) Wrycza Jr., Roger (Pat) Wrycza, and James (Kathy) Wrycza. Also loved by many other family and friends.
Preceded in death by his siblings Gladys Wrycza, Geraldine (Jerome) Wierzba, Roseleen Pochinski, and Cecelia (the late Harold) Sanders.
Robert was a long-time employee of the City of New Berlin. He enjoyed the outdoors including fishing trips to Canada. He was a proud veteran that served in the United States Army. Robert will be missed by his loving family.
Visitation at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, S89 W22650 Milwaukee Avenue in Big Bend, on Saturday, January 19, 2020, 9AM-1:15PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend.
