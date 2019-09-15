|
|
Robert "Bob" Pandl
Brookfield - Died peacefully on September 8, 2019, age 90 with family at his side. Beloved husband of the late Joyce, (nee Mueller) for 55 years. Preceded in death by his brother Emmerich Jr. Dear father of James (Diane), loving grandfather of Ryan Pandl and Nicole (Daniel) Kreuscher. Loved by many other special relatives and close friends. Bob graduated from UW Madison and the WI State Teachers College. He taught 6th grade at Forest Home Elementary School for over 30 years. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and discussing current events. He cherished his two grandchildren and spent as much time with them as he could. Bob had a way of making everyone feel like part of the family.
Special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Ascension Elmbrook Hospital.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 6:45 PM. Vigil at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 20, 2019, at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON, 12700 West Howard Avenue, New Berlin, Wisconsin at 10:00 AM.
If desired, memorials to: Sherman Cancer Center, 19333 W. North Ave, Brookfield WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019