Robert "Bob" Peroceschi
Milwaukee - Age 85, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 after a long illness.

Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Meyers). Loving father of Sue (Mark) Jaskolski and the late Wayde (Jane). Dear grandpa of Jenny (Mike) Lowney, Shannon (Craig) Bald and Jamie (JJ) Krenz, and great-grandpa of Austin, Pressley, Jocelyn, Michael and Jacek. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Bob was an avid golfer, fisherman, bowler and loved playing slot machines with his son-in-law Mark. He retired after being an operating engineer for many years.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 8, at 11 AM, with a gathering from 10 AM until the time of Service.

The family would like to express their thanks to Reiman Cancer Center, Dr. Treisman, Kelly Flugaur and his favorite caregiver, Veronica.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
