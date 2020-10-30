Robert Peter Probst
Shorewood - Robert Peter Probst, 77, of Shorewood, WI, passed away Monday, October 26 after a long and valiant struggle with heart disease.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally, his sons Peter (Erin), Michael (Annie Kircher), Matthew (JoAnna), daughter Caroline (Kevin Jankowski) and eight grandchildren, Nora, Charlie, Rachel, Amelia, Harrison, Freddy, Luciana, and Molly. He is further survived by his nieces Pamela Brownson and Bonnie Romero (Nancy Minella) and his nephews Karl and Andrew (Jackie) Brownson . He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Emma Probst and his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Fred Romero.
Bob graduated from Rufus King and went on to study at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, ultimately earning an MBA in finance. He was a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity and a legendary bartender at the Tuxedo Bar on Downer Avenue. Along with academic studies and social duties, he also served active duty in the artillery for the Wisconsin National Guard. It was during this time Bob began to forge life-long friendships with classmates, fraternity brothers and fellow Guardsmen.
His professional career started at Touche Ross Accounting Firm at which time Bob earned his CPA. In 1974, he joined Tamarack Petroleum, rising to the position of Executive Vice President. In 2009, Bob retired from Tamarack Petroleum with immense pride in the 35 years of service to the company and the deep friendships he developed there.
Bob was an active volunteer in the community having served as Village Trustee from 1984 to 1990 and Chairman of the Community Development Authority for 12 years. He was on the UWM Alumni Board and served a term as its President.
Bob was not only generous with his time, but also his heart. While proud of his professional success and civic involvement, Bob's greatest joy was his family and his time up north. Rarely has a husband been more devoted or in love than he was with Sally. In addition, Bob was a dedicated father who was actively involved in his children's lives, whether it was in Indian Guides, coach (many times over), or more importantly, as mentor and cheerleader.
Bob loved playing all kinds of card games, for money or fun, and was quick to suggest a game of cribbage. He spent many hours reading, doing crossword puzzles and cheering on the Packers & Brewers. He never met a raffle he wouldn't enter, and frequently came out on the winning end.
Bob's favorite place was the cabin in Land 'O Lakes, WI. So many aspects of being 'Up North' made him so happy. Whether it was 'Captain Bob' at the helm of four hour boat trips around the Cisco Chain of Lakes, hunting & fishing the area, or giving tours of the land on his beloved Gator, for Bob, the cabin was his slice of heaven here on Earth. He loved nothing more than spending time there with his family & friends and sharing this very special place with those he loved so dearly.
A private ceremony will be held with the option for live-streaming. A celebration of life where we can all raise a glass to Bob will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association
