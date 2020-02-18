Services
Robert Phillip Andrew Steinborn


1956 - 2020
Robert Phillip Andrew Steinborn Notice
Robert Phillip Andrew Steinborn

Oak Creek, WI - 63, of Oak Creek WI, passed away on February 17, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Tom) and Leah, and two beautiful grandsons, Carter and Kellan, who are heartbroken at his passing. He is also survived by his father, Theodore and brothers Larry, Richard and Michael and their families. He is preceded in death by his mother, Yolanda, and brother, Glenn John. He was a beloved coworker at the Racine Correctional Institution and leaves behind many brothers and sisters there. Robert was born in Milwaukee on October 30, 1956, and served our country as Army Airborne (Sergeant) from 1978-1983. He will be interred in a private ceremony with close friends and family at The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI this spring.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
