Robert "Bob" Potter
Eagle River - Robert "Bob" Potter, age 96, a resident of Eagle River, WI died on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living. He was born in Ripon, WI on July, 20 1924 to Raymond and Elva Potter.
Bob served in the US Army during WWII. He was a music teacher for 35 years a majority of that time in the Brookfield East HS. Bob also liked cooking.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife: Marilyn Potter; parents and sister. He is survived by his son: Michael (Mary) Potter of Eagle River, WI; daughters: Linda (Rick) Brackman of Sussex, WI and Laurie Potter of St. Paul, MN; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com