1/
Robert "Bob" Potter
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Potter

Eagle River - Robert "Bob" Potter, age 96, a resident of Eagle River, WI died on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living. He was born in Ripon, WI on July, 20 1924 to Raymond and Elva Potter.

Bob served in the US Army during WWII. He was a music teacher for 35 years a majority of that time in the Brookfield East HS. Bob also liked cooking.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife: Marilyn Potter; parents and sister. He is survived by his son: Michael (Mary) Potter of Eagle River, WI; daughters: Linda (Rick) Brackman of Sussex, WI and Laurie Potter of St. Paul, MN; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI 54521
(715) 479-4777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved