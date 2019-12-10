|
Robert "Bob" Pum
New Franken - Robert "Bob" Pum, 83, Professor Emeritus at UW- Green Bay, died peacefully and unexpectedly Saturday morning, December 7, 2019, at his home in New Franken. Bob was born January 26, 1936, in Milwaukee to the late Josef and Anna Mary (Fittler) Pum. He graduated from Bayview High School, Milwaukee, in 1954 and was his class commencement speaker. He continued his education at UW-Madison and received his BS degree in Art Education in 1958. Following graduation, he served in the US Army and received honorable discharge in August 1964. While he was part of the Army reserves, he taught art at Muskego High School and served as department head. It was at Muskego HS where he met the love of his life, Janis Murdoch. From there, Bob worked as a graduate teaching assistant and then earned his Master's Degree in Art Education from UW-Madison in 1963.
On August 10, 1963, Bob and Janis were married at the First Baptist Church in West Allis.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Janis of 56 years, and their two children; Dr. Lynda (Steve) Siewert, Cottage Grove, WI and Michael Pum, De Pere; their four grandchildren who knew him as "Japa", Nathan and Steffi Siewert and Bryce and Brock Pum; brother, Frank (Nancy) Pum, Hales Corners; great uncle, Conrad Heinemann, MN; two brothers-in-law, Jon Murdoch, Fort Myers, FL and Jim Murdoch, Lake Wales, FL; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Pum.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay, from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, December 13. Visitation will continue Saturday December 14, at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St. after 9:30 am until time of service. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Revs. David Kalas and Dave Wilkinson officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Pum family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019