Robert Putney
Waukesha - Died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence at the age of 92. He was born in Topsham, VT, on July 10, 1927, the son of Ara and Vera (nee Towse) Putney. On October 24, 1953 he married the former Phyllis Dodge, she preceded him in death on June 4, 2001. He proudly served his country both during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Bourne High School (MA) in 1945 and Springfield College (MA) in 1956. For more than thirty years he worked at Rexnord, retiring in 1987. He then worked at Midcap Bearing of San Antonio, serving as President from 1987-1992. He was the founder and first President of the WI Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He will be sadly missed by his son Thomas (Sally) Putney of Highland Village, TX and his granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Putney. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife Phyllis, he is preceded in death by his sister Virginia Blazak and brother Frank Putney. A memorial service is being planned for Friday, January 3, 2020. Memorials in Robert's name are appreciated to Springfield College, 263 Alden St., Springfield, MA 01109 or NWTF, Attn: Beth Christie, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824 (please indicated WI Chapter in the memo) or American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishop's Way Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005.
