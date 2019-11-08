Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Putney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Putney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Putney Notice
Robert Putney

Waukesha - Died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence at the age of 92. He was born in Topsham, VT, on July 10, 1927, the son of Ara and Vera (nee Towse) Putney. On October 24, 1953 he married the former Phyllis Dodge, she preceded him in death on June 4, 2001. He proudly served his country both during World War II in the U.S. Navy, and in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Bourne High School (MA) in 1945 and Springfield College (MA) in 1956. For more than thirty years he worked at Rexnord, retiring in 1987. He then worked at Midcap Bearing of San Antonio, serving as President from 1987-1992. He was the founder and first President of the WI Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He will be sadly missed by his son Thomas (Sally) Putney of Highland Village, TX and his granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Putney. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. In addition to his wife Phyllis, he is preceded in death by his sister Virginia Blazak and brother Frank Putney. A memorial service is being planned for Friday, January 3, 2020. Memorials in Robert's name are appreciated to Springfield College, 263 Alden St., Springfield, MA 01109 or NWTF, Attn: Beth Christie, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824 (please indicated WI Chapter in the memo) or American Diabetes Association, 375 Bishop's Way Suite 220, Brookfield, WI 53005.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline