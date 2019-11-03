|
|
Robert R. Hoerig
Wauwatosa - Found lasting peace on November 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Carole for 53 years. Loving father of Ann (Larry) King. Cherished papa of Celia Rose King. Further survived by other special relatives and friends. Bob was a retiree of Falk Corporation where he worked for 42 years.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa from 11 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019